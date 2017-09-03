New Transfer Talk header

Report: Riyad Mahrez tried to clinch Manchester United move

Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City
Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez's exit from the Algeria training camp reportedly saw him fly to Manchester to try and secure a move to Manchester United.
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 10:05 UK

Riyad Mahrez left Algeria's training camp towards the end of the summer transfer window as he was trying to seal a move to Manchester United, according to reports.

The 26-year-old, who has declared his wish to leave Leicester City, was given permission to leave his nation's World Cup squad to finalise a move before the window closed.

Mahrez was believed to be on the radar of Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but he remains a Foxes player after no deal was announced between the player and another club.

During deadline day, there was very little communication as to Mahrez's whereabouts, but according to the Daily Star, he boarded a plane to Manchester in hopes of securing a move to Old Trafford.

The report goes on to suggest that the winger's representatives were aware of United's desire to sign a wide player following Ivan Perisic's snub, but nothing came of the contact between the two parties.

Mahrez has scored 35 goals in 141 appearances for Leicester since arrival from Le Havre in 2014.

Riyad Mahrez in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on August 11, 2017
