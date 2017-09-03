New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Kylian Mbappe scuppered Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo watches on from the sidelines during his side's Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City on April 26, 2016
© Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo was not allowed to rejoin Manchester United this summer due to Kylian Mbappe's refusal to replace him at Real Madrid, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 12:11 UK

Manchester United reportedly missed out on re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer due to Kylian Mbappe's refusal to replace the Portuguese forward at Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old is said to have grown upset by the way he has been treated by Spanish authorities, having been accused of tax fraud totalling almost £13m.

In addition, Ronaldo reportedly also feels victimised on the pitch, having been handed a five-game ban for shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the Supercopa de Espana.

According to The Times, his departure from the Bernabeu was scuppered when France international Mbappe baulked at the idea of replacing him.

The report claims that Mbappe, who has since joined Paris Saint-Germain from AS Monaco, did not want to deal with pressure of being Ronaldo's heir apparent.

Ronaldo spent six successful seasons at Old Trafford before joining Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the Supercopa de Espana first-leg match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on August 13, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Ronaldo still keen on Madrid exit
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Andy Cole of Manchester United in action during the FA Carling Premiership game between Leeds United v Manchester United at Elland Road on April 25, 1999
Andy Cole: 'Manchester United well behind Real Madrid'
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo watches on from the sidelines during his side's Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City on April 26, 2016
Report: Kylian Mbappe scuppered Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Manchester United and West Ham United on August 13, 2017
Wayne Rooney: 'Romelu Lukaku perfect player for current Manchester United side'
Mahrez 'tried to seal Man United move'Giggs: 'Transfer market is ridiculous'Giggs backs Man Utd for title challengeMcTominay promoted to Man Utd first teamAndreas Pereira signs new Man Utd deal
Mourinho goes in goal at 'Game 4 Grenfell'Ryan Giggs concerned for Marcus RashfordNew Perisic deal to feature release clause?Bale rejects move to Manchester United?Lukaku relishing Ibrahimovic link-up
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Andy Cole of Manchester United in action during the FA Carling Premiership game between Leeds United v Manchester United at Elland Road on April 25, 1999
Andy Cole: 'Manchester United well behind Real Madrid'
 Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Isco pays tribute to "perfect night"
 Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Marco Verratti "taken aback" by Isco
Mbappe scuppered Ronaldo United return?Real Madrid confirm Dani Ceballos injuryIniesta pays tribute to AsensioMorata: "Conte is with me until the death"Beckham to target Miami move for Ronaldo?
Bale rejects move to Manchester United?Pele congratulates Ronaldo on scoring recordRamos not contemplating Spain retirementReal Madrid 'reject Marcos Llorente bids'Ronaldo overtakes Pele's goal tally
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
 