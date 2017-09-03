Cristiano Ronaldo was not allowed to rejoin Manchester United this summer due to Kylian Mbappe's refusal to replace him at Real Madrid, according to reports.

The 32-year-old is said to have grown upset by the way he has been treated by Spanish authorities, having been accused of tax fraud totalling almost £13m.

In addition, Ronaldo reportedly also feels victimised on the pitch, having been handed a five-game ban for shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the Supercopa de Espana.

According to The Times, his departure from the Bernabeu was scuppered when France international Mbappe baulked at the idea of replacing him.

The report claims that Mbappe, who has since joined Paris Saint-Germain from AS Monaco, did not want to deal with pressure of being Ronaldo's heir apparent.

Ronaldo spent six successful seasons at Old Trafford before joining Madrid.