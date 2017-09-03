Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere turned down a £90,000-a-week contract at Birmingham City on transfer deadline day, according to a report.

The England midfielder, whose current Arsenal contract expires next summer, spent last season on loan at Bournemouth after being deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Arsene Wenger.

The 25-year-old missed the end of last season with a broken leg, but has since returned to fitness for Arsenal's Under-23 team.

Birmingham, in addition to a number of clubs, were strongly linked with a deadline-day move for the midfielder, who had been widely tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium before the transfer window slammed shut.

However, according to The Mirror, Wilshere rejected a £90,000-a-week deal at Birmingham as he was not prepared to drop into the Championship at this stage of his career.

Wilshere has been included in Arsenal's 25-man Premier League squad for the 2017-18 campaign.