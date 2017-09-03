New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jack Wilshere 'rejects £90k-a-week deal at Birmingham City'

Jack Wilshere strips during the Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere turned down a £90,000-a-week contract at Birmingham City on transfer deadline day, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 15:00 UK

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere reportedly turned down a £90,000-a-week contract at Birmingham City on August 31.

The England midfielder, whose current Arsenal contract expires next summer, spent last season on loan at Bournemouth after being deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Arsene Wenger.

The 25-year-old missed the end of last season with a broken leg, but has since returned to fitness for Arsenal's Under-23 team.

Birmingham, in addition to a number of clubs, were strongly linked with a deadline-day move for the midfielder, who had been widely tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium before the transfer window slammed shut.

However, according to The Mirror, Wilshere rejected a £90,000-a-week deal at Birmingham as he was not prepared to drop into the Championship at this stage of his career.

Wilshere has been included in Arsenal's 25-man Premier League squad for the 2017-18 campaign.

Thomas Lemar in action during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger confirms Arsenal Lemar bid
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jack Wilshere, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City on April 23, 2017
Granit Xhaka: 'We did a lot wrong at Anfield'
 Jack Wilshere strips during the Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
Jack Wilshere 'rejects £90k-a-week deal at Birmingham City'
 Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit celebrates a goal against Nottingham Forest on August 17, 1998
Emmanuel Petit: 'Arsenal players must stop acting like babies and kids'
Wenger confirms Arsenal Lemar bidOzil not giving up on Premier League titleOzil tells Arsenal legends to "stop talking"Merson: 'Drinkwater perfect for Arsenal'Santi Cazorla out until at least January
Arsenal plan to expand Emirates StadiumPerez: 'Arsenal didn't want me to join Depor'City 'considering legal action against Arsenal'Liverpool missed out with late Lemar bid?Wenger: 'Sanchez 100% committed to Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Birmingham City News
Jack Wilshere strips during the Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
Jack Wilshere 'rejects £90k-a-week deal at Birmingham City'
 A general view of Birmingham City's St Andrews stadium on February 25, 2012
Birmingham City sign Everton youngster Liam Walsh
 Alex Song in action for West Ham on December 7, 2014
Birmingham City's loan move for Alex Song collapses
Maikel Kieftenbeld joins Derby CountyDonaldson swaps Birmingham for Sheff UnitedBirmingham sign Maxime Colin from BrentfordYoung Birmingham defender joins BolognaBirmingham complete club-record Jota deal
Alex Song 'jets in for Birmingham talks'Birmingham City 'make Jack Wilshere move'Birmingham complete Jason Lowe signingRyan Shotton joins MiddlesbroughBirmingham 'end Afriyie Acquah pursuit'
> Birmingham City Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 