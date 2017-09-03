Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes that the current crop of Gunners players should stop acting like "babies and kids".

The Gunners have got off to a poor start this season, with a last-ditch 4-3 win over Leicester City being followed up by defeats to Stoke City and Liverpool.

While former Arsenal midfielder Petit questioned the transfer policy at the club, he also believes that the players should shoulder some of the blame for the unrest on and off the pitch.

The 46-year-old told The Mirror: "When I see them play – and I see them a lot – they seem to play ­without motivation. The blame is put on Arsene, but I cannot see that it is all down to him. Why should it be?

"Why should a player need motivating to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, in one of the best stadiums in the world? Some of them do not seem to know what it means to wear that Arsenal shirt. Their image from last ­season was that many players looked so disinterested.

"Maybe they should take a step back and ask themselves what they can give to the club. Not what the club can give to them. Someone should sit them down and tell them not to act like babies and kids. They should be proud of wearing that Arsenal shirt.

"I was disappointed only two players – Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac – arrived. I thought there would be more. I don't understand the club's transfer policy. But as much as it is down to Arsene what ­happens this season, the players also have a huge part to play."

Petit made 104 appearances for Arsenal during a three-year spell at Highbury between 1997 and 2000, winning one Premier League title, one FA Cup and two Community Shields.