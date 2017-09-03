New Transfer Talk header

AC Milan, Inter Milan 'to battle for Arturo Vidal'

AC Milan and Inter Milan will go head-to-head for the signature of Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal next summer, according to a report.
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 21:24 UK

AC Milan and Inter Milan will reportedly go head-to-head for the signature of Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal next summer.

Vidal, 30, joined Bayern from Juventus in the summer of 2015, and he has scored 16 times in 92 appearances for the German champions, including nine goals in all competitions last term.

The Chile international remains a key figure at the Allianz Arena, but his contract with the Bundesliga champions will expire in the summer of 2019, and it is thought that the midfielder could seek pastures new at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

According to Tuttosport, both AC Milan and Inter believe that Vidal could be available for as little as £27m next summer, and the bitter rivals will battle for the midfielder's signature at the end of the season.

Manchester United and Arsenal are also believed to be long-term admirers of the Chilean.

Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
