New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Graeme Souness questions Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho stance

Graeme Souness during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2013
© Getty Images
Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness says that the Reds should have sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 20:54 UK

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has claimed that the Reds should have sold Brazilian attacker Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

It is understood that Barcelona were prepared to pay in excess of £100m for Coutinho, but Liverpool rebuffed the interest in order to keep hold of the playmaker.

Souness, however, has said that members of the Liverpool dressing room will not be too pleased with the 25-year-old, who reportedly handed in a transfer request in an attempt to force a move to Camp Nou.

"Going forward, what sort of Coutinho is Jurgen Klopp going to have around the place?" Souness wrote in The Times." There will be some players in the dressing room who are not terribly happy with him and everyone will be keeping a close eye on him.

"Will he still be the same committed Coutinho from past seasons? Only he can answer that. I would have accepted an offer in excess of £100m for him."

Coutinho has not yet represented Liverpool this season, but is currently with the Brazil squad on international duty.

Philippe Coutinho receives a hug from manager Jurgen Klopp after coming off during the League Cup semi-final between Stoke and Liverpool on January 5, 2016
Read Next:
Klopp: 'Coutinho stay is what we wanted'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Graeme Souness, Philippe Coutinho, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Graeme Souness during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2013
Graeme Souness questions Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho stance
 Wales forward Ben Woodburn scores on his international debut against Austria at the Principality Stadium on September 2, 2017
Chris Coleman: 'Ben Woodburn has made good start to his career'
 England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Gareth Southgate: 'Jordan Henderson will captain England against Slovakia'
Klopp: 'Coutinho stay is what we wanted'Giggs backs Man Utd for title challengeReport: Reds deny Barca's Coutinho claimsCoutinho 'spotted crying by teammates'Liverpool include Markovic in PL squad
Soler: 'Liverpool wanted £185m for Coutinho'Liverpool missed out with late Lemar bid?Balague: 'Barca have given up on Coutinho'Southgate: 'Ox is not a central midfielder'Gerrard hails "fantastic" signing of Ox
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
 