Kevin Mirallas has revealed that he "really wanted to join Olympiacos" in the summer transfer window, but Everton would not allow him to leave Goodison Park.

The Belgian international was left out of the Everton squad that visited Chelsea before the international break, with Toffees manager Ronald Koeman confirming that Mirallas had been omitted due to 'an attitude problem'.

Olympiacos were strongly linked with a move for the player that they sold to Everton in 2012, but the Greek giants were denied the chance to re-sign the 29-year-old.

"I really wanted to join Olympiacos. I'm really sad. Everton didn't want to let me go," Mirallas told DH Net.

"I would like to thank all Olympiacos supporters for the many messages they sent me. And they must know that I love their club and, as I said before, one day I will come back to them."

Mirallas has scored 38 times in 177 appearances for Everton since moving to the Premier League.