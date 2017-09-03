Wayne Rooney will reportedly be having crisis talks with Everton manager Ronald Koeman in the coming days.

The 31-year-old, who only rejoined the Toffees in July this year, will appear in court later this month after being charged with a drink-driving offence.

Rooney was reportedly pulled over by police in the early hours of Friday night as he was driving a person home, prompting a number of newspapers to make allegations about the player's private life.

According to the Daily Mail, the former England captain was warned before returning to Everton that there would be no exceptions to the disciplined lifestyle that Koeman expects from his players.

The report goes on to claim that Rooney is likely to be reintegrated into the squad because the Dutchman is so short of attacking players at the club, but will not escape a reprimand and a potential fine of two weeks' wages.

Prior to rejoining Everton, Rooney spent 13 years at Manchester United, winning 12 trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.