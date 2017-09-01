Joey Barton has claimed that Ross Barkley's failed move from Everton to Chelsea is "worrying" for the midfielder's agent.
The England international is believed to have had a change of heart midway through the transfer after undergoing a medical.
Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri confirmed that the Merseyside outfit had accepted a £35m bid and personal terms between Barkley and Chelsea had been agreed, but the 23-year-old decided to walk away from a deal.
Barton has been left bemused by the dramatic turn of events, telling talkSPORT: "I'm scratching my head. It is clear he is not part of Ronald Koeman's plans at Everton. It was a great opportunity for him, I thought.
"How does it happen? That doesn't usually happen in the modern era, certainly with the amount of money that is bandied about.
"It is a bit embarrassing I think for whoever is behind it. I know his agent, so I'm not going to name him, but it is a bit worrying how that never got over the line."
Barkley has one year remaining on his current contract at Everton.