Ross Barkley's failed move to Chelsea is "embarrassing" for the Everton midfielder's agent.
Joey Barton has claimed that Ross Barkley's failed move from Everton to Chelsea is "worrying" for the midfielder's agent.

The England international is believed to have had a change of heart midway through the transfer after undergoing a medical.

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri confirmed that the Merseyside outfit had accepted a £35m bid and personal terms between Barkley and Chelsea had been agreed, but the 23-year-old decided to walk away from a deal.

Barton has been left bemused by the dramatic turn of events, telling talkSPORT: "I'm scratching my head. It is clear he is not part of Ronald Koeman's plans at Everton. It was a great opportunity for him, I thought.

"How does it happen? That doesn't usually happen in the modern era, certainly with the amount of money that is bandied about.

"It is a bit embarrassing I think for whoever is behind it. I know his agent, so I'm not going to name him, but it is a bit worrying how that never got over the line."

Barkley has one year remaining on his current contract at Everton.

Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
