New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof, Antoine Griezmann

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 08:03 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Report: Chelsea to make summer moves for Romelu Lukaku, Joao Cancelo
Chelsea are looking to make summer bids for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo, according to reports. Read more.

Hull City fail in FIFA appeal to sign Yannis Salibur from Guingamp
Hull City confirm that they have failed in their attempt to sign French forward Yannis Salibur from Ligue 1 side Guingamp. Read more.

Freddy Adu turned down by Portland Timbers
MLS side Portland Timbers confirm that former United States prodigy Freddy Adu has not been given a contract at the club. Read more.

Rivaldinho signs for Dinamo Bucharest until 2020
Romanian club Dinamo Bucharest confirm the signing of Rivaldinho, son of Brazil legend Rivaldo, on a deal until 2020. Read more.

Inter Milan consider move for Sergio Aguero?
Inter Milan are reportedly considering a summer move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. Read more.

Barcelona to rival Manchester United for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof?
Barcelona are reportedly contemplating a big-money offer for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, who has been attracting interest from Manchester United. Read more.

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann to stay at Atletico for "long time"
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo insists that Antoine Griezmann will be at the club for a "long time", amid reports that Manchester United are interested. Read more.

Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates his equaliser during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Calhanoglu, Martial, Costa
>
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version