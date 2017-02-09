Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Report: Chelsea to make summer moves for Romelu Lukaku, Joao Cancelo

Chelsea are looking to make summer bids for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo, according to reports. Read more.

Hull City fail in FIFA appeal to sign Yannis Salibur from Guingamp

Hull City confirm that they have failed in their attempt to sign French forward Yannis Salibur from Ligue 1 side Guingamp. Read more.

Freddy Adu turned down by Portland Timbers

MLS side Portland Timbers confirm that former United States prodigy Freddy Adu has not been given a contract at the club. Read more.

Rivaldinho signs for Dinamo Bucharest until 2020

Romanian club Dinamo Bucharest confirm the signing of Rivaldinho, son of Brazil legend Rivaldo, on a deal until 2020. Read more.

Inter Milan consider move for Sergio Aguero?

Inter Milan are reportedly considering a summer move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. Read more.

Barcelona to rival Manchester United for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof?

Barcelona are reportedly contemplating a big-money offer for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, who has been attracting interest from Manchester United. Read more.

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann to stay at Atletico for "long time"

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo insists that Antoine Griezmann will be at the club for a "long time", amid reports that Manchester United are interested. Read more.