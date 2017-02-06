Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Hakan Calhanoglu keen on summer move to Chelsea

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu reveals that he hopes to be a Chelsea player next season.

Paris Saint-Germain 'ready to move for Anthony Martial'

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, who will make a formal approach in the summer.

Douglas Costa: 'I don't feel happy at Bayern Munich'

Bayern Munich attacker Douglas Costa is open to a move away from the club at the end of the season and admits that the Premier League is an "amazing" league

Jose Mourinho hints at no new contract offer for Michael Carrick

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that he can 'see many positives' in Michael Carrick, but cites his age as a reason why a new contract may not be offered.

Crystal Palace target Martin Caceres turns down AC Milan contract

Former Juventus defender Martin Caceres, a confirmed target for Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace, completes a medical with AC Milan but turns down the offer of a contract.

Report: Chelsea to make summer move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is on the radar of Chelsea, who are looking to make a move for the 26-year-old in the summer, according to reports.