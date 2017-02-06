New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Hakan Calhanoglu, Anthony Martial, Douglas Costa

Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates his equaliser during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
© AFP
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 06:57 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Hakan Calhanoglu keen on summer move to Chelsea
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu reveals that he hopes to be a Chelsea player next season. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain 'ready to move for Anthony Martial'
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, who will make a formal approach in the summer. Read more.

Douglas Costa: 'I don't feel happy at Bayern Munich'
Bayern Munich attacker Douglas Costa is open to a move away from the club at the end of the season and admits that the Premier League is an "amazing" league Read more.

Jose Mourinho hints at no new contract offer for Michael Carrick
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that he can 'see many positives' in Michael Carrick, but cites his age as a reason why a new contract may not be offered. Read more.

Crystal Palace target Martin Caceres turns down AC Milan contract
Former Juventus defender Martin Caceres, a confirmed target for Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace, completes a medical with AC Milan but turns down the offer of a contract. Read more.

Report: Chelsea to make summer move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow
Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is on the radar of Chelsea, who are looking to make a move for the 26-year-old in the summer, according to reports. Read more.

Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Ibrahimovic, Aguero, Ekstrand
>
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version