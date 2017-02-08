New Transfer Talk header

Rivaldinho signs for Dinamo Bucharest until 2020

Rivaldo of Barcelona in action during the UEFA Champions League match against Hertha Berlin at the Nou Camp in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona won the match 3-1 on March 15, 2000
Romanian club Dinamo Bucharest confirm the signing of Rivaldinho, son of Brazil legend Rivaldo, on a deal until 2020.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 20:28 UK

Rivaldinho, the son of Brazil legend Rivaldo, has joined Dinamo Bucharest on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 21-year-old has moved to Romania after being released by Internacional in his homeland and has penned a contract until June 2020.

Rivaldinho began his career at Mogi Mirim in the Brazilian second tier, making 47 appearances and scoring 11 goals, including on one occasion with his father in 2015 when they both netted.

He then played briefly for Portuguese club Boavista but returned to Brazil last year and had spells with Piracicaba, Paysandu and Internacional.

Rivaldo, who won the 2002 World Cup, scored 86 goals in five seasons at Barcelona, and also enjoyed spells with Deportivo La Coruna, AC Milan and Olympiacos.

Dinamo Bucharest are currently in fifth place in Liga I, 13 points behind leaders FC Viitorul.

Rivaldo
