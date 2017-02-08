New Transfer Talk header

Freddy Adu turned down by Portland Timbers

Freddy Adu of the Philadelphia Union walks onto the pitch before the start of a Major League Soccer game against Real Salt Lake on August 24, 2012
MLS side Portland Timbers confirm that former United States prodigy Freddy Adu has not been given a contract at the club.
Freddy Adu has failed to secure a contract at Portland Timbers after the Major League Soccer side took him on trial during their pre-season.

The 27-year-old played in two friendlies after being offered a chance to impress by former United States Under-23 coach Caleb Porter, now a coach with the Timbers.

However, Porter confirmed on Oregonlive: "Freddy is no longer with us. He had two weeks and we were up front and honest with him about where we're at. More than anything, you look at the depth, there's just not going to be a spot."

Adu signed a professional contract with DC United aged just 14 in 2004 but now finds himself without a club after leaving American second-tier side Tampa Bay Rowdies last year.

His career stalled following his early promise, with stints in the Portuguese, Serbian, Finnish, Turkish, Brazilian, French and Greek leagues.

