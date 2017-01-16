Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Scott Hogan transfer 'being held up by add-ons dispute'

Brentford are reportedly holding out for £6m in bonus-related add-ons from West Ham United for striker Scott Hogan, on top of the £9m being handed over up front.

Chelsea to make £75m move for Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller?

A report claims that Thomas Muller is a £75m target for Chelsea, who are ready to pounce if Diego Costa departs for Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian over the next two weeks.

Liverpool, Everton target keen to join Premier League club

Gustavo Viera, reportedly on the radar of a trio of Premier League clubs, admits to being a fan of the English top flight and says he hopes to one day play there.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts end to Real Madrid speculation

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says that he wants to stay at the club "for now", where he hopes to win titles on a regular basis.

Simone Zaza's West Ham United loan spell comes to an end

Valencia confirm the arrival of Juventus striker Simone Zaza on an initial loan deal, bringing an end to his disappointing stint on loan with West Ham United.

Antonio Conte, Diego Costa talks 'planned for next week'

A report claims that Antonio Conte is desperate to keep Diego Costa at Chelsea until at least the end of the season, with talks planned for early next week.

Report: Marseille to meet with West Ham United over Dimitri Payet future

Marseille's president Jacques-Henri Eyraud will meet with high-level West Ham officials on Monday to discuss a deal for Dimitri Payet, according to a report.

Report: Liverpool not interested in Southampton captain Jose Fonte

Liverpool are not looking to sign Southampton captain Jose Fonte in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Paulo Dybala 'to sign new contract with Juventus'

Paulo Dybala is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract with Juventus.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani keen to sign new contract

Edinson Cavani confirms that he wants to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Joe Hart: 'No decision on Manchester City future until summer'

Joe Hart refuses to discuss his Manchester City future until the summer.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: 'Diego Costa vital to Chelsea'

Former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink urges the club to keep hold of Diego Costa amid reported interest from China.

Bayern Munich to sign Hoffenheim duo Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Suele in summer

Bayern Munich confirm the double summer signing of Hoffenheim duo Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Suele.

Report: Manchester United in talks to sign Ivory Coast youngster Franck Kessie

Manchester United are reportedly in discussions over the transfer of highly-rated Atalanta BC and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie.