New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Scott Hogan, Antonio Conte, Gustavo Viera

Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 06:57 UK

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Scott Hogan transfer 'being held up by add-ons dispute'
Brentford are reportedly holding out for £6m in bonus-related add-ons from West Ham United for striker Scott Hogan, on top of the £9m being handed over up front. Read more.

Chelsea to make £75m move for Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller?
A report claims that Thomas Muller is a £75m target for Chelsea, who are ready to pounce if Diego Costa departs for Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian over the next two weeks. Read more.

Liverpool, Everton target keen to join Premier League club
Gustavo Viera, reportedly on the radar of a trio of Premier League clubs, admits to being a fan of the English top flight and says he hopes to one day play there. Read more.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts end to Real Madrid speculation
Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says that he wants to stay at the club "for now", where he hopes to win titles on a regular basis. Read more.

Simone Zaza's West Ham United loan spell comes to an end
Valencia confirm the arrival of Juventus striker Simone Zaza on an initial loan deal, bringing an end to his disappointing stint on loan with West Ham United. Read more.

Antonio Conte, Diego Costa talks 'planned for next week'
A report claims that Antonio Conte is desperate to keep Diego Costa at Chelsea until at least the end of the season, with talks planned for early next week. Read more.

Report: Marseille to meet with West Ham United over Dimitri Payet future
Marseille's president Jacques-Henri Eyraud will meet with high-level West Ham officials on Monday to discuss a deal for Dimitri Payet, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Liverpool not interested in Southampton captain Jose Fonte
Liverpool are not looking to sign Southampton captain Jose Fonte in the January transfer window, according to reports. Read more.

Paulo Dybala 'to sign new contract with Juventus'
Paulo Dybala is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract with Juventus. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani keen to sign new contract
Edinson Cavani confirms that he wants to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain. Read more.

Joe Hart: 'No decision on Manchester City future until summer'
Joe Hart refuses to discuss his Manchester City future until the summer. Read more.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: 'Diego Costa vital to Chelsea'
Former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink urges the club to keep hold of Diego Costa amid reported interest from China. Read more.

Bayern Munich to sign Hoffenheim duo Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Suele in summer
Bayern Munich confirm the double summer signing of Hoffenheim duo Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Suele. Read more.

Report: Manchester United in talks to sign Ivory Coast youngster Franck Kessie
Manchester United are reportedly in discussions over the transfer of highly-rated Atalanta BC and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie. Read more.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Payet, Eboue, Snodgrass
>
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version