Edinson Cavani confirms that he wants to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has confirmed that he is keen to sign a new contract with the club.

The Uruguay international, who has found the net 24 times in 25 matches this season, is expected to sign a new deal which will keep him in the French capital until 2021.

"My stats are good," he told Telefoot. "But this is not what concerns me most. What interests me is that PSG can win and be champions.

"I want to stay in Paris. I am doing very well here and I love this city so I think all conditions will be there to extend. I had a meeting with the president and I hope that it will happen."

Cavani has been linked with a number of top European clubs, with reports suggesting that Manchester United could be lining up a summer swoop for the forward.