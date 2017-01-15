New Transfer Talk header

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: 'Diego Costa vital to Chelsea'

Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink urges the club to keep hold of Diego Costa amid reported interest from China.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 13:16 UK

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged the club not to sell top goalscorer Diego Costa.

The Dutchman, who scored 70 goals during a four-year stint at Stamford Bridge, has expressed concerns about how the Blues would cope with losing the striker amid interest from the Chinese Super League.

"It's a difficult one. For Chelsea it's a very important one – he's the one scoring goals and leading the line," he told Sky Sports News.

"They played yesterday without him but I don't see them playing 10 games in a row without him and doing that.

"He's a very important player. I think he's the best striker in the league at this moment, with how he is playing."

Reports suggest that interest from China has unsettled Costa, with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte leaving him out of his squad for the 3-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

However, the Italian later insisted that this was due to injury.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
