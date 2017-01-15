New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts end to Real Madrid speculation

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says that he wants to stay at the club "for now", where he hopes to win titles on a regular basis.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 20:27 UK

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has insisted that he feels "really good" at Borussia Dortmund, but admits that a move away from the club is on the cards for the future.

The Gabon international, currently away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, has made no secret in the past of his desire to one day play for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also been tipped with making a move for Aubameyang and, although the 27-year-old is uninterested in further fuelling the speculation, he is aware that he will likely have to depart the Westfalenstadion if he wants to win major trophies on a more regular basis.

"For now, I want to stay in Dortmund," he told RMC. "I think we'll stop talking about Madrid. This is not the time to talk about it, especially since I feel really good in Dortmund.

"The challenge is even more beautiful. Of course we are one of the top clubs, but not really like Barca, Madrid or Bayern. It would be nice to win titles with this team, with Dortmund. I hope to do so."

Madrid, Bayern and Barcelona are not along in being linked with Aubameyang, as Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG are also reportedly preparing a mammoth £127m bid for the Dortmund ace.

"I was on vacation sleeping and my brother called me," he added. "He said to me, 'Have you seen the proposal you have just received?'. So I looked on the internet. It amused me.

"It is nice to see that people are willing to put so much money on the table for you, but whether it is true or not is the question that must be asked. I do not pay attention to it. I have other objectives, which are my priorities."

Aubameyang opened the scoring for hosts Gabon in their 1-1 draw with Guinea-Bissau on Saturday afternoon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Read Next:
Chinese side 'make £127m Aubameyang bid'
>
View our homepages for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts end to Real Madrid speculation
 Karim Benzema celebrates with Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos during the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid publicly back Sergio Ramos in Sevilla row
Zidane 'unhappy' with Ramos receptionBig three kept apart in Copa last-eightReport: Arsenal to bid for Alvaro MorataResult: Late Benzema strike preserves Real runLive Commentary: Sevilla 3-3 Real Madrid - as it happened
Nasri hails "incredible" ZidaneZidane "not thinking about the treble"Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Madrid squadReal reject three bids from China for Rodriguez?Ronaldo: 'I am part of football history'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas - as it happened
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts end to Real Madrid speculation
 Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Luis Suarez hits brace in thumping Barcelona win
Big three kept apart in Copa last-eightPL trio 'monitoring Messi situation'Suarez: 'Ignore common sense with Messi'Barcelona interested in Adam Lallana?Result: Barca edge Bilbao to reach Copa quarters
Barca "working hard" to renew Messi contractLive Commentary: Barcelona 3-1 Bilbao - as it happenedRakitic 'in talks over new Barca deal'Enrique backs Barca award ceremony snubMessi statue decapitated in Argentina
> Barcelona Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts end to Real Madrid speculation
 Germany's Sebastien Rudy in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy in Milan on November 15, 2016
Bayern Munich to sign Hoffenheim duo Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Suele in summer
 Thomas Muller celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Darmstadt on February 20, 2016
Video: Thomas Muller pretends passport is phone
Muller 'unhappy' with Bayern situationMan City target joins Schalke on loanAncelotti tips Clement to be "top manager"Ancelotti: 'Conte has right qualities'Real, Barca players dominate FIFPRO XI
Guardiola: Badstuber a "fantastic player"Agent: 'Lewandowski had China offer'Report: Man City want Badstuber on loanSwansea confirm Paul Clement arrivalBayern Munich appoint new assistant manager
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts end to Real Madrid speculation
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Thomas Tuchel: 'No January move for Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem'
 Thomas Tuchel celebrates during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Thomas Tuchel "relaxed" over new Borussia Dortmund deal
BVB to move for Arsenal youngster Zelalem?Liverpool, Dortmund fans win FIFA awardResult: Dortmund claim easy win over PSVLive Commentary: Dortmund 4-1 PSV - as it happenedMahrez named African Footballer of the Year
Chinese side 'make £127m Aubameyang bid'Agent: 'Weigl not offered to Madrid, Barca'Real Madrid 'no longer pursuing Aubameyang'Man City, Barcelona to lock horns over Weigl?Matthaus: 'Aubameyang worth more than Pogba'
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage
More Shanghai SIPG News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts end to Real Madrid speculation
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Chinese side 'make £127m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bid'
 Oscar celebrates scoring during the game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on January 3, 2016
Oscar mobbed by fans as he touches down in China following £60m transfer
> Shanghai SIPG Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid17134046143243
2Barcelona18115247173038
3Sevilla18113436221436
4Atletico MadridAtletico18104432141834
5Villarreal1887326121431
6Real Sociedad179262825329
7Athletic Bilbao188462219328
8Celta Vigo188372932-327
9EibarEibar187562524126
10Las PalmasLas Palmas186662729-224
11Espanyol185852225-323
12AlavesAlaves185761518-322
13Malaga175662629-321
14Real Betis186392030-1021
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo184682328-518
16Leganes184591329-1617
17Valencia174492633-716
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1833121937-1812
19Granada1817101539-2410
20Osasuna1816111738-219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand