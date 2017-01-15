Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says that he wants to stay at the club "for now", where he hopes to win titles on a regular basis.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has insisted that he feels "really good" at Borussia Dortmund, but admits that a move away from the club is on the cards for the future.

The Gabon international, currently away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, has made no secret in the past of his desire to one day play for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also been tipped with making a move for Aubameyang and, although the 27-year-old is uninterested in further fuelling the speculation, he is aware that he will likely have to depart the Westfalenstadion if he wants to win major trophies on a more regular basis.

"For now, I want to stay in Dortmund," he told RMC. "I think we'll stop talking about Madrid. This is not the time to talk about it, especially since I feel really good in Dortmund.

"The challenge is even more beautiful. Of course we are one of the top clubs, but not really like Barca, Madrid or Bayern. It would be nice to win titles with this team, with Dortmund. I hope to do so."

Madrid, Bayern and Barcelona are not along in being linked with Aubameyang, as Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG are also reportedly preparing a mammoth £127m bid for the Dortmund ace.

"I was on vacation sleeping and my brother called me," he added. "He said to me, 'Have you seen the proposal you have just received?'. So I looked on the internet. It amused me.

"It is nice to see that people are willing to put so much money on the table for you, but whether it is true or not is the question that must be asked. I do not pay attention to it. I have other objectives, which are my priorities."

Aubameyang opened the scoring for hosts Gabon in their 1-1 draw with Guinea-Bissau on Saturday afternoon.