Paulo Dybala is reportedly ready to sign a new contract with Juventus to end speculation surrounding his future.

The Argentine is prepared to enter a deal with the Old Lady which will keep him at the club until 2021, according to Goal.

The news follows reports that Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are lining up bids for Dybala.

Although the forward's existing contract runs until 2020, the one year extension will reportedly boost his €2m-per-season (£1.75m) wages up to around €5.5m (£4.8m) before bonuses.

Dybala's representatives are said to be travelling to Turin to wrap up the deal within the coming days.