Paulo Dybala 'to sign new contract with Juventus'

Paulo Dybala scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
Paulo Dybala is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract with Juventus.
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Paulo Dybala is reportedly ready to sign a new contract with Juventus to end speculation surrounding his future.

The Argentine is prepared to enter a deal with the Old Lady which will keep him at the club until 2021, according to Goal.

The news follows reports that Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are lining up bids for Dybala.

Although the forward's existing contract runs until 2020, the one year extension will reportedly boost his €2m-per-season (£1.75m) wages up to around €5.5m (£4.8m) before bonuses.

Dybala's representatives are said to be travelling to Turin to wrap up the deal within the coming days.

Alexis Sanchez feels the cold during a training session ahead of the Champions League clash between Arsenal and Barcelona on February 22, 2016
expand