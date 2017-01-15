New Transfer Talk header

Bayern Munich to sign Hoffenheim duo Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Suele in summer

Germany's Sebastien Rudy in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy in Milan on November 15, 2016
Bayern Munich confirm the double summer signing of Hoffenheim duo Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Suele.
Bayern Munich have announced that they will be signing Hoffenheim duo Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Suele in the summer.

Defensive midfielder Rudy, 26, joins the Bundesliga champions on a free transfer, signing a three-year contract, while defender Sule, 21, has penned a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Both players are Germany internationals and have enjoyed a fruitful season for unbeaten Hoffenheim, who are currently fifth in the Bundesliga table.

"We are satisfied and happy to see Niklas Suele and Sebastian Rudy transfer to Bayern," said the club's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"The transfer of two Germany internationals is also an investment in the future of Bayern."

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga, three points ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig, with the league set to resume next week after the winter break.

Bayern Munich's defender Holger Badstuber celebrates scoring the 5-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League second-leg, Round of 16 football match FC Bayern Munich vs Shakhtar Donetsk in Munich, southern Germany, on March 11, 2015
