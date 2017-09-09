Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Report: Birmingham City to sign free agent Rolf Feltscher

Birmingham City reportedly close in on free agent Rolf Feltscher.

Atletico Madrid 'hopeful of landing Chelsea's Diego Costa in January'

Atletico Madrid will reportedly table a new bid for Chelsea outcast Diego Costa in January.

Report: Alexis Sanchez to be used as makeweight in Thomas Lemar deal

Arsenal are reportedly willing to use wantaway forward Alexis Sanchez as a makeweight to tempt AS Monaco to sell Thomas Lemar in January.

Liverpool 'monitoring Crystal Palace teenager Joseph Hungbo'

Crystal Palace youngster Joseph Hungbo emerges as a reported transfer target for Liverpool.

Jose Antonio Reyes confirms China move

Veteran Spanish winger Jose Antonio Reyes announces that he is close to moving to the Chinese Super League.

Ivan Perisic extends Inter Milan deal

Reported Manchester United summer transfer target Ivan Perisic extends his contract at Inter Milan until the summer of 2022.

Pep Guardiola 'unsure of Alexis Sanchez future'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits that he 'does not know what is going to happen' with Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

Jose Mourinho: "Not a perfect market"

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that he still has "a weakness" in his squad after failing to sign a fourth player during the summer transfer window.

Jose Mourinho "disappointed" with Andreas Pereira loan

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admits that he was "disappointed" with Andreas Pereira's decision to join Valencia on loan.

Scott Brown 'on verge of new Celtic deal'

Celtic captain Scott Brown is on the verge of signing a new contract with the Scottish champions, according to a report.

Barcelona show interest in Marseille attacker Maxime Lopez?

Barcelona show an interest in signing Marseille youngster Maxime Lopez.

Marek Hamsik: 'Leaving Napoli would be hard'

Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik admits that it will be difficult for him to ever leave the Serie A club, even with an offer from a top European team.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler hopeful over Barcelona switch?

Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler would have reportedly rejected a switch to Arsenal this summer in the hope of securing a move to Barcelona.

Arsenal keen to sign AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar in January?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly look to complete the signing of long-term target Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco in January.

Tony Pulis wants new deal for Jonny Evans

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis admits his delight that the club managed to keep hold of defender Jonny Evans during the summer transfer window.

Vincent Janssen nearing Fenerbahce switch

Turkish side Fenerbahce announce that they have reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the loan signing of striker Vincent Janssen.