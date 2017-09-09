New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Rolf Feltscher, Diego Costa, Alexis Sanchez

A general view of St Andrews prior to the Budweiser FA Cup Fourth Round match between Birmingham City and Swansea City at St Andrews on January 25, 2014
© Getty Images
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 11:56 UK

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Report: Birmingham City to sign free agent Rolf Feltscher
Birmingham City reportedly close in on free agent Rolf Feltscher. Read more.

Atletico Madrid 'hopeful of landing Chelsea's Diego Costa in January'
Atletico Madrid will reportedly table a new bid for Chelsea outcast Diego Costa in January. Read more.

Report: Alexis Sanchez to be used as makeweight in Thomas Lemar deal
Arsenal are reportedly willing to use wantaway forward Alexis Sanchez as a makeweight to tempt AS Monaco to sell Thomas Lemar in January. Read more.

Liverpool 'monitoring Crystal Palace teenager Joseph Hungbo'
Crystal Palace youngster Joseph Hungbo emerges as a reported transfer target for Liverpool. Read more.

Jose Antonio Reyes confirms China move
Veteran Spanish winger Jose Antonio Reyes announces that he is close to moving to the Chinese Super League. Read more.

Ivan Perisic extends Inter Milan deal
Reported Manchester United summer transfer target Ivan Perisic extends his contract at Inter Milan until the summer of 2022. Read more.

Pep Guardiola 'unsure of Alexis Sanchez future'
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits that he 'does not know what is going to happen' with Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez. Read more.

Jose Mourinho: "Not a perfect market"
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that he still has "a weakness" in his squad after failing to sign a fourth player during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Jose Mourinho "disappointed" with Andreas Pereira loan
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admits that he was "disappointed" with Andreas Pereira's decision to join Valencia on loan. Read more.

Scott Brown 'on verge of new Celtic deal'
Celtic captain Scott Brown is on the verge of signing a new contract with the Scottish champions, according to a report. Read more.

Barcelona show interest in Marseille attacker Maxime Lopez?
Barcelona show an interest in signing Marseille youngster Maxime Lopez. Read more.

Marek Hamsik: 'Leaving Napoli would be hard'
Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik admits that it will be difficult for him to ever leave the Serie A club, even with an offer from a top European team. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler hopeful over Barcelona switch?
Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler would have reportedly rejected a switch to Arsenal this summer in the hope of securing a move to Barcelona. Read more.

Arsenal keen to sign AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar in January?
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly look to complete the signing of long-term target Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco in January. Read more.

Tony Pulis wants new deal for Jonny Evans
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis admits his delight that the club managed to keep hold of defender Jonny Evans during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Vincent Janssen nearing Fenerbahce switch
Turkish side Fenerbahce announce that they have reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the loan signing of striker Vincent Janssen. Read more.

CSKA Moscow's coach Leonid Slutsky gestures during the UEFA Champions League play-offs, second leg football match between CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP, at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on August 26, 2015.
expand
 