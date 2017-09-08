Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik admits that it will be difficult for him to ever leave the Serie A club, even with an offer from a top European team.

Hamsik has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the past, but the Slovakian international has just started his 11th year in Naples and remains one of the club's star men.

No decision necessarily needs to be made in the foreseeable future due to just under three years still remaining on Hamsik's contract, but the player has hinted that there is currently no desire to look for a new challenge.

The 30-year-old is quoted by Kicker as saying: "That's hard to say. It would surely be the hardest decision in my career. Maybe everyone wants to play at these clubs, but I can't answer that.

"I think that Napoli is one of the top 10 European teams in terms of gameplay and performance."

Hamsik has contributed 90 goals in 326 appearances in all competitions since leaving Brescia for Napoli in 2007.