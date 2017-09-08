Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler would have reportedly rejected a switch to Arsenal this summer in the hope of securing a move to Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler had reportedly decided to reject a move to Arsenal this summer if the French giants had accepted a bid for his signature.

With Alexis Sanchez being linked with a transfer to Manchester City, Arsenal were said to be looking for potential replacements, with AS Monaco duo Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar known to interest Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

It was also claimed that the North Londoners were considering an approach for Draxler but according to Mundo Deportivo, the German international would have rejected the opportunity to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

The suggestion is that Draxler only had eyes for a transfer to Barcelona, who were in the market for creative players after the world record sale of Neymar to PSG.

Draxler eventually remained at the Parc des Princes, but it has been reported that the former Wolfsburg player had told his international teammates that his preference was a move to Camp Nou.

The 23-year-old has only made two appearances from the bench for PSG since the signing of Neymar.