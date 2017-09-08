New Transfer Talk header

Report: Birmingham City to sign free agent Rolf Feltscher

Birmingham City reportedly close in on free agent Rolf Feltscher.
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 22:57 UK

Birmingham City are reportedly on the verge of signing Venezuela international Rolf Feltscher on a free transfer.

Blues boss Harry Redknapp has flown the Swiss-born defender, who recently played in World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina, for talks, according to The Sun.

Feltscher can play across the back line, but usually features at left-back for his country.

The 26-year-old has played club football in Switzerland, Italy, Germany and most recently Spain with Real Zaragoza, where he spent last season on loan from Getafe.

Birmingham have managed just one win so far this season and lie in 20th place in the Championship ahead of the weekend's fixtures.

