Crystal Palace youngster Joseph Hungbo has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Liverpool.

The 17-year-old scored on his Palace Under-18 debut when he was just 15, and it is understood that a number of clubs have been monitoring the attacker's development over the last couple of years.

According to the South London Press, Liverpool head the list of interested clubs, with the Merseyside outfit sending scouts to a number of youth matches to keep a close eye on his performances.

Hungbo, who is eligible to represent both England and Nigeria at international level, has already captained Palace's Under-18 team during the new season.

Liverpool will attempt to continue their impressive start to the new Premier League season when they visit Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, while Palace's search for a win will continue away to Burnley on Sunday.