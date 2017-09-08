New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jose Mourinho "disappointed" with Andreas Pereira loan

Andreas Pereira of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Manchester United FC and VfL Wolfsburg at Old Trafford on September 30, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admits that he was "disappointed" with Andreas Pereira's decision to join Valencia on loan.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that he was "disappointed" with Andreas Pereira's decision to join Valencia on loan.

Pereira impressed for the Red Devils on their pre-season tour of the United States, and it had been thought that the 21-year-old would battle for a spot in Mourinho's first XI this season.

The attacker was not involved in the opening three weeks of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign, however, and decided to leave Old Trafford to join Valencia on a season-long loan.

Mourinho has revealed that "it was a personal decision" for Pereira to seek an exit, and the Portuguese has refused to hide his 'disappointment' at the youngster's call.

"It was a personal decision that I don't agree with, a decision I don't think honestly is the best decision for him, a decision that disappoints me," Mourinho told reporters.

"He has the potential to be fighting for a position, opportunities and to be a Manchester United player. His decision can be considered as a young player who wants to play every weekend but also a young player that is not ready to fight for something different and it's different to play in Manchester United's midfield.

"You have to be ready to fight for the position and I am disappointed he left. But it was his decision. I open the door, he has a long-term contract. We have the option to bring him back on January 1, so is not a drama but it is a decision which disappoints me a little bit."

Pereira signed a new two-year contract with Man United earlier this month.

Andreas Pereira of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Manchester United FC and VfL Wolfsburg at Old Trafford on September 30, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Andreas Pereira signs new Man Utd deal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Andreas Pereira, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
 Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Manchester United clearly top of the pile'
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Preview: Stoke City vs. Manchester United
Mourinho "disappointed" with Pereira loanHamsik: 'Leaving Napoli would be hard'Herrera: 'We must match Stoke's attitude'Inter put 'anti-Man Utd clause' in Perisic deal?Man Utd 'to hold Mourinho talks in November'
Southgate compares Rashford to Rooney, OwenUtd, City 'voted against transfer change'Young keen to remain at Man United?Mourinho 'yet to make Luke Shaw decision'Mata 'gets Mourinho backing' for charity pledge
> Manchester United Homepage
More Valencia News
Andreas Pereira of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Manchester United FC and VfL Wolfsburg at Old Trafford on September 30, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Jose Mourinho "disappointed" with Andreas Pereira loan
 Andreas Pereira of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Manchester United FC and VfL Wolfsburg at Old Trafford on September 30, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Andreas Pereira signs new Manchester United contract
 A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Malaga CF at Estadi de Mestalla on August 29, 2014
Fabian Orellana 'to leave Valencia for Leganes'
Nani joins Lazio on loanReal Madrid 'block Llorente loan exit'Malaga, Real Betis want Nani?Result: Asensio spares Real Madrid's blushesKondogbia signs loan deal with Valencia
Valencia consider Andreas Pereira offer?Valencia sign Murillo on loan from InterArsenal confirm sale of Gabriel PaulistaReport: Gabriel to join Valencia for £10mChelsea deal for Joao Cancelo imminent?
> Valencia Homepage



Tables
 