Arsenal are reportedly willing to use wantaway forward Alexis Sanchez as a makeweight to tempt AS Monaco to sell Thomas Lemar in January.

Arsenal have reportedly decided to use Alexis Sanchez as a makeweight in a deal to take AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar to the Emirates Stadium in January.

The France international was a target for Arsene Wenger in the summer, but the Gunners failed to tempt the 21-year-old to North London, despite an alleged £92m bid.

Sanchez, meanwhile, is in the last year of his Arsenal contract and was reportedly close to sealing a move to Manchester City on deadline day, only for the Gunners to pull the plug due to their failure to recruit Lemar.

According to The Sun, Wenger does not want to lose Sanchez to a Premier League rival, and believes that he can kill two birds with one stone by sending the Chile striker to France and pick up his number one transfer target.

City are expected to rekindle their interest in Sanchez come the New Year, however, while it is unknown whether the former Barcelona forward would be keen on a move to Monaco.