Report: Alexis Sanchez to be used as makeweight in Thomas Lemar deal

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez grimaces during the Premier League defeat to West Bromwich Albion on November 21, 2015
Arsenal are reportedly willing to use wantaway forward Alexis Sanchez as a makeweight to tempt AS Monaco to sell Thomas Lemar in January.
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 18:33 UK

Arsenal have reportedly decided to use Alexis Sanchez as a makeweight in a deal to take AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar to the Emirates Stadium in January.

The France international was a target for Arsene Wenger in the summer, but the Gunners failed to tempt the 21-year-old to North London, despite an alleged £92m bid.

Sanchez, meanwhile, is in the last year of his Arsenal contract and was reportedly close to sealing a move to Manchester City on deadline day, only for the Gunners to pull the plug due to their failure to recruit Lemar.

According to The Sun, Wenger does not want to lose Sanchez to a Premier League rival, and believes that he can kill two birds with one stone by sending the Chile striker to France and pick up his number one transfer target.

City are expected to rekindle their interest in Sanchez come the New Year, however, while it is unknown whether the former Barcelona forward would be keen on a move to Monaco.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
 Arsenal fans hold up 'Wenger Out' signs during the Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on April 17, 2017
 South African Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis looks on before the English Premier League football match between Queens Park Rangers and Arsenal at Loftus Road in London on May 4, 2013
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson barks orders during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2017
 David Silva goes up against Jordan Henderson during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
 Bernardo Silva of Portugal celebrates scoring during the UEFA Under 21 European Championship 2015 semi final football match between Portugal and Germany in Olomouc, Czech Republic on June 27, 2015
 AS Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar in action for his country during their international friendly with England on June 13, 2017
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
