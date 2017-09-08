Scott Brown 'on verge of new Celtic deal'

Celtic captain Scott Brown on the verge of signing a new contract with the Scottish champions, according to a report.

Brown, 32, will see his current deal with the Hoops expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

However, after playing a key role in Celtic's impressive 2016-17 season - where he made 46 appearances in all competitions - the Scottish giants are said to be desperate to tie the Scot to a new one-year deal.

According to the Daily Record, Brown has already agreed terms on the extension, and an announcement will be made over the next 72 hours.

Brown, who has recently returned to the Scotland set-up, has scored 37 times in 412 appearances for Celtic - winning seven Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups with the club following a 2007 move from Hibernian.