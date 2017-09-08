New Transfer Talk header

Scott Brown 'on verge of new Celtic deal'

Scott Brown of Celtic FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match between FC Barcelona and Celtic FC at the Camp Nou Stadium on December 11, 2013
Celtic captain Scott Brown on the verge of signing a new contract with the Scottish champions, according to a report.
Celtic captain Scott Brown is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract with the Scottish champions.

Brown, 32, will see his current deal with the Hoops expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

However, after playing a key role in Celtic's impressive 2016-17 season - where he made 46 appearances in all competitions - the Scottish giants are said to be desperate to tie the Scot to a new one-year deal.

According to the Daily Record, Brown has already agreed terms on the extension, and an announcement will be made over the next 72 hours.

Brown, who has recently returned to the Scotland set-up, has scored 37 times in 412 appearances for Celtic - winning seven Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups with the club following a 2007 move from Hibernian.

