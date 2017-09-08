New Transfer Talk header

Pep Guardiola 'unsure of Alexis Sanchez future'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits that he 'does not know what is going to happen' with Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that he 'does not know what is going to happen' with Alexis Sanchez.

City desperately tried to sign the Chilean from Arsenal on transfer deadline day, but the Gunners rejected the interest after failing to secure a deal for AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar.

It has been suggested that the Citizens will return with a January bid for the unsettled attacker, although Guardiola remained coy when questioned on a potential move at the start of 2018.

"I don't know what's going to happen in winter time and next season. Of course he's an Arsenal player [now]," Guardiola told reporters.

"I don't know what's going to happen. Of course we were interested in him [but] at the end Arsenal decided not to sell him. [I wish] Alexis all the best for the season. I know him from Barcelona and that's all. Sometimes the deals work and sometimes they don't."

Sanchez, who has recently returned to Arsenal following the international break, has just nine months left to run on his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

