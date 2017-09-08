Ivan Perisic extends Inter Milan deal

Reported Manchester United summer transfer target Ivan Perisic extends his contract at Inter Milan until the summer of 2022.

Ivan Perisic has extended his contract at Inter Milan until the summer of 2022.

The Croatian international was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho believed to have identified the 28-year-old as the perfect player to boost his attack.

Inter resisted the interest in the versatile midfielder, however, and the Italian giants have now tied Perisic to the club for the next five years.

Perisic has scored 21 times in 81 appearances for Inter following a 2015 move from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

This season, the 59-time Croatian international has netted once and provided three assists in two Serie A appearances.