Clubs from England, Italy keen on Barcelona's Rafinha?

Rafinha celebrates scoring for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Clubs from both England and Italy are reportedly keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Rafinha during the January transfer window.
Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has reportedly emerged as a January transfer target for a number of clubs in England and Italy.

Rafinha - who progressed from Barcelona 'B' to make it into the first-team squad at Camp Nou - has not played since the start of April due to injury, but it appears that the 24-year-old remains highly regarded in both the Premier League and Serie A.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all considering a bid for the Brazilian, who has netted 12 times in 77 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions.

Both AC Milan and Inter Milan have also been credited with interest in Rafinha in the past and they, too, could make an approach at the start of 2018.

However, it has been suggested that should Barcelona give Rafinha permission to leave the club, they will insist on a buy-back clause being inserted into the South American's contract.

Rafinha still has three years remaining on his deal.

