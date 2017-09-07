New Transfer Talk header

Inter Milan insert 'anti-Manchester United clause' in new Ivan Perisic contract?

Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Inter Milan will reportedly insert a clause in a new contract offer for Ivan Perisic which would safeguard them against another approach from Manchester United.
Inter Milan will reportedly include an 'anti-Manchester United clause' in any new contract they offer to Ivan Perisic.

Perisic was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window, but a deal never materialised as United refused to meet Inter's asking price for the Croatia international.

Having held on to the 28-year-old, Inter are now understood to be trying to tie him down to a new contract with a release clause of £64m.

However, Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the clause will exclude overseas clubs, ensuring that Inter are still able to set their own asking price for the attacker should United come knocking again.

The deal is understood to be a long-term contract worth £4.1m per year which will keep Perisic at the San Siro until 2022.

