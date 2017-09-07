Inter Milan will reportedly insert a clause in a new contract offer for Ivan Perisic which would safeguard them against another approach from Manchester United.

Perisic was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window, but a deal never materialised as United refused to meet Inter's asking price for the Croatia international.

Having held on to the 28-year-old, Inter are now understood to be trying to tie him down to a new contract with a release clause of £64m.

However, Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the clause will exclude overseas clubs, ensuring that Inter are still able to set their own asking price for the attacker should United come knocking again.

The deal is understood to be a long-term contract worth £4.1m per year which will keep Perisic at the San Siro until 2022.