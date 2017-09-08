Jose Antonio Reyes confirms China move

Veteran Spanish winger Jose Antonio Reyes has announced that he is close to moving to the Chinese Super League.
The 34-year-old, who has represented the likes of Sevilla, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid during a well-travelled career, left Espanyol in the summer following the expiration of his contract.
The 21-time Spain international has revealed that he is heading for China, and according to reports in Spain, the attacker will link-up with Carlos Tevez at Shanghai Shenhua, where Gus Poyet is in charge.
"It's almost done and I will go to play in China," Reyes told Gol TV. "There are still some minor details to resolve but the next two years I will play there."
Reyes scored four times in 23 appearances for Espanyol during the 2016-17 campaign.