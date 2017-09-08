New Transfer Talk header

Jose Antonio Reyes confirms China move

Jose Antonio Reyes of Sevilla is tackled by Jaba Kankava of Dnipro during the UEFA Europa League Final match between FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk and FC Sevilla on May 27, 2015
Veteran Spanish winger Jose Antonio Reyes announces that he is close to moving to the Chinese Super League.
By , European Football Editor
Veteran Spanish winger Jose Antonio Reyes has announced that he is close to moving to the Chinese Super League.

The 34-year-old, who has represented the likes of Sevilla, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid during a well-travelled career, left Espanyol in the summer following the expiration of his contract.

The 21-time Spain international has revealed that he is heading for China, and according to reports in Spain, the attacker will link-up with Carlos Tevez at Shanghai Shenhua, where Gus Poyet is in charge.

"It's almost done and I will go to play in China," Reyes told Gol TV. "There are still some minor details to resolve but the next two years I will play there."

Reyes scored four times in 23 appearances for Espanyol during the 2016-17 campaign.

Sevilla's Samir Nasri is sent off during the Champions League match against Leicester City on March 14, 2017
Your Comments
