Marseille youngster Maxime Lopez has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona.

After breaking into the Marseille first team as a teenager, Lopez has gone on to make 35 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, and it appears that the 19-year-old has started to attract interest from one of world football's biggest clubs.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are already contemplating whether to make an approach for the French prospect ahead of next season.

It has been suggested that initial discussions took place in August and although no solution was found, Barca may look to reignite their interest in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

The Catalan giants have money to spend after receiving almost £200m from the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, and after the failed move for Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona did break their transfer record to bring in Ousmane Dembele, who is considered to be a direct replacement for Neymar.