New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Barcelona show interest in Marseille attacker Maxime Lopez?

Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
© Getty Images
Barcelona reportedly start to show an interest in signing Marseille youngster Maxime Lopez.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 12:26 UK

Marseille youngster Maxime Lopez has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona.

After breaking into the Marseille first team as a teenager, Lopez has gone on to make 35 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, and it appears that the 19-year-old has started to attract interest from one of world football's biggest clubs.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are already contemplating whether to make an approach for the French prospect ahead of next season.

It has been suggested that initial discussions took place in August and although no solution was found, Barca may look to reignite their interest in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

The Catalan giants have money to spend after receiving almost £200m from the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, and after the failed move for Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona did break their transfer record to bring in Ousmane Dembele, who is considered to be a direct replacement for Neymar.

Julian Draxler scores his side's third goal during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between Germany and Slovakia on June 26, 2016
Read Next:
Draxler hopeful over Barcelona switch?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Maxime Lopez, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Kylian Mbappe poses with a Paris Saint-Germain shirt following his move from AS Monaco
Kylian Mbappe tips Ousmane Dembele to thrive at Barcelona
 Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Barcelona show interest in Marseille attacker Maxime Lopez?
 Marek Hamsik in action during the Serie A game between Napoli and Udinese on April 15, 2017
Marek Hamsik: 'Leaving Napoli would be hard'
Draxler hopeful over Barcelona switch?Barca president: 'Dybala not a target'Andres Iniesta: 'No Barcelona agreement'Rakitic 'to miss Espanyol, Juve games'Neymar slams Bartomeu on Instagram
Mourinho: 'Neymar's changed market forever'Messi 'played key role in Suarez future'Arda Turan: 'I am not leaving Barcelona'Clubs from England, Italy keen on Rafinha?Nice: 'Barca pulled plug on Seri transfer'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Marseille News
Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Barcelona show interest in Marseille attacker Maxime Lopez?
 Steve Mandanda of Crystal Palace in action against Bournemouth on August 27, 2016
Steve Mandanda: Trying to leave Crystal Palace "was hell"
 Divock Origi celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 20, 2016
Marseille to make a move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi?
Liverpool to allow Origi to leave?Marseille declare Diego Costa interestMarseille confirm interest in DembeleBesiktas join race to sign Debuchy?Marseille keen to secure Debuchy deal?
Villa defender Amavi joins Marseille on loanMarseille: 'Giroud not interested in us'Report: Marseille back in for Jordan AmaviMarseille eyeing Vincent Janssen move?Rodgers: 'No offers for Dembele'
> Marseille Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Leganes22002026
4Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
5Real Madrid21105234
6GironaGirona21103214
7Levante21103214
8Valencia21103214
9Sevilla21102114
10Athletic Bilbao21101014
11EibarEibar21011103
12Real Betis210123-13
13Espanyol201112-11
14Getafe201101-11
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
 