New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal keen to sign AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar in January?

AS Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar in action for his country during their international friendly with England on June 13, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly look to complete the signing of long-term target Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco in January.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 10:27 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly decided to make another attempt to sign AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar during the January transfer window.

Throughout the summer, Wenger was keen on making Lemar his marquee addition but the Gunners eventually ending up failing to tempt the 21-year-old to the Emirates Stadium, despite an alleged £92m bid.

However, according to the Daily Star, Arsenal will renew their interest in Lemar at the start of 2018 as they look to acquire a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to leave North London in the next 10 months.

It has been suggested that Arsenal would not necessarily have to part ways with Sanchez in order to push through the transfer of Lemar, but recouping a fee for the Chilean attacker is likely to be the preferred option should the club's star man fail to pen a new deal.

On Thursday, Wenger hinted that he held some regret over the manner in which both situations were handled during the closing hours of the window.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger hints at Lemar, Sanchez regret
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Thomas Lemar, Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
 Julian Draxler scores his side's third goal during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between Germany and Slovakia on June 26, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler hopeful over Barcelona switch?
 AS Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar in action for his country during their international friendly with England on June 13, 2017
Arsenal keen to sign AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar in January?
Wenger suspects Liverpool of 'tapping up' OxNicholas: 'Leave Sanchez on the bench'Cech: 'Arsenal approach is changing'Toure: 'Wenger feeling the pressure'Preview: Arsenal vs. Bournemouth
Wilshere in line for Trabzonspor move?Chile fans to protest Sanchez's girlfriendWenger calls for end to Ozil, legends spatWenger hints at Lemar, Sanchez regretWenger: 'I have no doubts over Sanchez'
> Arsenal Homepage
More AS Monaco News
AS Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar in action for his country during their international friendly with England on June 13, 2017
Arsenal keen to sign AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar in January?
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hints at Thomas Lemar, Alexis Sanchez regret
 Sports Mole logo
Yann Karamoh turned down Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal to join Inter Milan
Mbappe driven "to win everything" at PSGLemar 'wanted Arsenal and Liverpool'Wenger confirms Arsenal Lemar bidLiverpool missed out with late Lemar bid?Wenger confirms rejected Lemar approach
Thomas Lemar "very happy" at MonacoThomas Lemar coy over futureThomas Lemar 'rejects Arsenal move'PSG confirm signing of Kylian MbappeLiverpool 'unlikely to sign more players'
> AS Monaco Homepage



Tables
 