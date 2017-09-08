Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly look to complete the signing of long-term target Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco in January.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly decided to make another attempt to sign AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar during the January transfer window.

Throughout the summer, Wenger was keen on making Lemar his marquee addition but the Gunners eventually ending up failing to tempt the 21-year-old to the Emirates Stadium, despite an alleged £92m bid.

However, according to the Daily Star, Arsenal will renew their interest in Lemar at the start of 2018 as they look to acquire a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to leave North London in the next 10 months.

It has been suggested that Arsenal would not necessarily have to part ways with Sanchez in order to push through the transfer of Lemar, but recouping a fee for the Chilean attacker is likely to be the preferred option should the club's star man fail to pen a new deal.

On Thursday, Wenger hinted that he held some regret over the manner in which both situations were handled during the closing hours of the window.