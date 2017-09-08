New Transfer Talk header

Atletico Madrid 'hopeful of landing Chelsea's Diego Costa in January'

Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Atletico Madrid will reportedly table a new bid for Chelsea outcast Diego Costa in January.
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 20:58 UK

Atletico Madrid are reportedly planning to table a fresh bid for Chelsea's Diego Costa when their FIFA-imposed transfer ban is lifted in January.

Rojiblancos president Enrique Cerezo said that he is "hopeful" of landing the Blues outcast and a number of other players during the winter window.

"We cannot sign anyone until January, hopefully by then Costa and many others will come," The Sun quotes him as saying.

Atletico were barred from signing players for two transfer windows and fined £622,000 for breaching FIFA regulations over the transfer of foreign players under the age of 18.

Meanwhile, Costa has been exiled by Chelsea following a public bust-up with manager Antonio Conte over the summer.

The player has been tipped to leave the club on a short-term loan, with Turkish giants Besiktas one potential destination, before completing a rumoured £40m move to Atletico in January.

Chelsea's Diego Costa in action during the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27, 2017
