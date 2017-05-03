Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Christian Eriksen 'focused on Tottenham Hotspur amid Barcelona speculation'

The agent of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen plays down talk of a possible move to Barcelona, insisting that his client is focused on his current club.

Arsenal 'eye Pablo Fornals as Santi Cazorla replacement'

Arsenal reportedly identify Malaga midfielder Pablo Fornals as a long-term replacement for Santi Cazorla, despite the 21-year-old Spaniard being linked with Valencia.

Jordan Pickford: 'I would never join Newcastle United'

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford insists that he would never join North-East rivals Newcastle United amid speculation linking him with a move to the Magpies.

Manchester City 'to offer Jesus Navas new deal'

Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer Jesus Navas a new one-year contract before his current deal expires this summer.

Report: Dominic Calvert-Lewin to sign new five-year Everton contract

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin will sign a new five-year contract this week which will keep him at Goodison Park until 2022, according to reports.

Report: Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic on radar of multiple teams in Europe

Celtic centre-back Jozo Simunovic is said to be a transfer target for several clubs across England, Spain, Italy and Germany.

Report: Cesc Fabregas not interested in AC Milan switch

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is to reject a prospective move to AC Milan this summer because he has little interest in leaving London, according to reports.

Report: Chelsea offer Southampton cash plus Andreas Christensen for Virgil van Dijk

Chelsea edge into pole position to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk due to a cash plus Andreas Christensen offer, according to reports.

John Ruddy among seven players to leave Norwich City at end of season

Norwich City announce that seven first-team players, including John Ruddy, Sebastien Bassong and Ryan Bennett, will not be offered new contracts at the end of the season.

Kieran Trippier 'to be offered new Tottenham Hotspur contract'

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to offer Kieran Trippier a new contract.

Antoine Griezmann wants close to £300k a week at Manchester United?

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann reportedly wants £295,000 a week to join Manchester United.

Liverpool 'resigned to losing Philippe Coutinho this summer'

Liverpool are reportedly resigned to losing Philippe Coutinho this summer and manager Jurgen Klopp wants Real Madrid's Isco to replace him.

Tottenham Hotspur 'cool interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha'

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly cool their interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Toby Alderweireld 'will only sign new Tottenham deal if release clause added'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld will reportedly only sign a new contract if a release clause is inserted into it.