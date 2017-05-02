Celtic centre-back Jozo Simunovic is said to be a transfer target for several clubs across England, Spain, Italy and Germany.

Celtic centre-back Jozo Simunovic has emerged as a transfer target for several clubs in top European leagues, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has played 29 times for the Hoops this season, including twice in the Champions League, and is viewed as a defender with a big future ahead of him.

According to the Daily Mail, Spanish sides Sevilla and Espanyol, Bundesliga high-flyers RB Leipzig, and Serie A outfit Torino are all interested in Simunovic.

In England, West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are said to be keeping tabs on the Croatia international.

A £3m signing from Dinamo Zagreb in August 2015, Simunovic is now reportedly rated at £9m.