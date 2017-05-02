New Transfer Talk header

Report: Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic on radar of multiple teams in Europe

Kelechi Iheanacho scores with Jozo Simunovic in pursuit during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Celtic centre-back Jozo Simunovic is said to be a transfer target for several clubs across England, Spain, Italy and Germany.
Celtic centre-back Jozo Simunovic has emerged as a transfer target for several clubs in top European leagues, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has played 29 times for the Hoops this season, including twice in the Champions League, and is viewed as a defender with a big future ahead of him.

According to the Daily Mail, Spanish sides Sevilla and Espanyol, Bundesliga high-flyers RB Leipzig, and Serie A outfit Torino are all interested in Simunovic.

In England, West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are said to be keeping tabs on the Croatia international.

A £3m signing from Dinamo Zagreb in August 2015, Simunovic is now reportedly rated at £9m.

