West Brom boss Tony Pulis praises the quality of British managers in the Premier League and believes that Burnley's Sean Dyche is one of the best three in the division.

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has revealed that he chose Burnley counterpart Sean Dyche as one of his top three Premier League managers of the season.

The Clarets will host the Baggies on Saturday knowing that victory would secure their place in the top flight for another season with two games of the campaign to spare.

Burnley currently sit 14th in the Premier League table but are just two points off the top half, and Pulis believes that Dyche's achievements are an example of British managers being underappreciated in the top flight.

"He's got promoted straight away with a club that had been relegated the year before. And they could end up in the top half of the Premier League with a small budget. He's done fantastic," Pulis told reporters.

"I won't tell you who I put down as my winner but Sean was in my top three. Look at Sam [Allardyce]'s influence at Palace, have a look at what Eddie [Howe] has done at Bournemouth, have a look at Sean Dyche.

"There are some very good British managers in the Premier League. I think people overlook them because there are new managers, fresh managers coming in."

West Brom currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, which would equal their best top-flight finish since 1981.