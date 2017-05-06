May 6, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
vs.
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
 

Tony Pulis: 'Sean Dyche in Premier League's top three managers'

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
West Brom boss Tony Pulis praises the quality of British managers in the Premier League and believes that Burnley's Sean Dyche is one of the best three in the division.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 15:29 UK

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has revealed that he chose Burnley counterpart Sean Dyche as one of his top three Premier League managers of the season.

The Clarets will host the Baggies on Saturday knowing that victory would secure their place in the top flight for another season with two games of the campaign to spare.

Burnley currently sit 14th in the Premier League table but are just two points off the top half, and Pulis believes that Dyche's achievements are an example of British managers being underappreciated in the top flight.

"He's got promoted straight away with a club that had been relegated the year before. And they could end up in the top half of the Premier League with a small budget. He's done fantastic," Pulis told reporters.

"I won't tell you who I put down as my winner but Sean was in my top three. Look at Sam [Allardyce]'s influence at Palace, have a look at what Eddie [Howe] has done at Bournemouth, have a look at Sean Dyche.

"There are some very good British managers in the Premier League. I think people overlook them because there are new managers, fresh managers coming in."

West Brom currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, which would equal their best top-flight finish since 1981.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 