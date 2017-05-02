New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antoine Griezmann wants close to £300k a week at Manchester United?

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann reportedly wants £295,000 a week to join Manchester United.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 11:58 UK

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann reportedly wants a salary that would make him the Premier League's best-paid player if he is to join Manchester United.

The France international is believed to be Jose Mourinho's main target for this summer's transfer window, but they will have to part with a huge amount of money to get a deal over the line.

According to the Daily Mail, Griezmann will demand wages of £295,000 a week and adding in the various transfer fees, United could end up spending close to £155m on the forward across a five-year deal.

The Premier League giants have the wealth behind them given that they spent a world-record £89m to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer.

This season, Griezmann has scored 25 goals in all competitions and could play a part in Atletico's Champions League hopes as he is due to feature in this evening's semi-final first leg against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Luke Shaw 'to miss rest of season'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann wants close to £300k a week at Manchester United?
 Luke Shaw and Sergio Aguero in action in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 26, 2016
Manchester United's Luke Shaw 'to see specialist over ligament damage'
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United's Luke Shaw 'to miss rest of the season with injury'
Agent: 'Ibrahimovic injury not career ending'Collymore urges Shaw to leave Man UtdCarragher disagrees with Mourinho's complaintsGuidetti vows to 'keep city blue' against Man UtdReport: PL giants join Schick race
Dries Mertens coy on Napoli futureMan United 'join Ryan Sessegnon race'Mourinho: 'I could field Under-23 side'Young bemoans dropped points at homeMan United in pole position to sign Schmeichel?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann wants close to £300k a week at Manchester United?
 Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Atletico Madrid 'favourites to sign Arsenal target Lucas Moura'
 General view of the Vicente Calderon Stadium prior to the Supercopa, second leg match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid on August 22, 2014
Lucas Hernandez signs new five-year Atletico Madrid contract
Preview: Real Madrid vs. Atletico MadridGimenez ruled out of Real Madrid tieSchick on Inter, Atletico radar?Manchester United 'hold Jan Oblak talks'Man Utd 'eye £170m Griezmann, Belotti double'
Antoine Griezmann 'perfect' for UnitedMan United 'agree deal to sign Griezmann'Griezmann 'storms out of interview'Result: Griezmann nets as Atletico beat EspanyolMan City to move for Antoine Griezmann?
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 