Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann reportedly wants a salary that would make him the Premier League's best-paid player if he is to join Manchester United.

The France international is believed to be Jose Mourinho's main target for this summer's transfer window, but they will have to part with a huge amount of money to get a deal over the line.

According to the Daily Mail, Griezmann will demand wages of £295,000 a week and adding in the various transfer fees, United could end up spending close to £155m on the forward across a five-year deal.

The Premier League giants have the wealth behind them given that they spent a world-record £89m to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer.

This season, Griezmann has scored 25 goals in all competitions and could play a part in Atletico's Champions League hopes as he is due to feature in this evening's semi-final first leg against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.