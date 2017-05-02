Preview: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid from the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will lock horns in the Champions League once again on Tuesday night when Los Blancos welcome their bitter rivals to the Bernabeu for the first leg of their semi-final.

It is the fourth season in succession that these two teams have met in the knockout stage of the European Cup, and it is a re-run of the 2013-14 and 2015-16 finals, with Real Madrid victorious on both occasions.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have reached the semi-finals of the European Cup for the seventh successive season, which is a record in the competition. Los Blancos are desperate to become the first team to successfully defend the Champions League, however, as they stare at yet another European tie with rivals Atletico.

Napoli were comfortably dispatched in this season's round of 16, but it was always going to be a difficult tie against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, with many fancying the German champions to land the title this season.

Los Blancos secured a very impressive 2-1 victory at the Allianz Arena in the first leg, however, before winning 4-2 after extra-time at the Bernabeu to ensure that they would make the final four of the competition once again.

The destination of La Liga is still in Real Madrid's hands despite the fact that they currently sit second behind Barcelona on the head-to-head record, but Los Blancos' focus will be on the Champions League this week as they close on another final, which will bring the chance to win a 12th European Cup.

Incredibly, Real Madrid have scored in each of their last 35 Champions League home matches, while they have won 35 of their last 41 European fixtures at the Bernabeu, with that run bringing just two defeats.

That said, the Madrid giants have actually only won two of their last seven European Cup semi-finals, while they have lost 13 of their previous 28 last-four fixtures in this particular competition.

Real Madrid were wounded on April 23 when they suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Barcelona in La Liga, but Zinedine Zidane's side have won their last two, including a 2-1 victory over Valencia on Saturday afternoon to ensure that they remained in control of their own destiny in Spain's top flight.

Either AS Monaco or Juventus will be waiting in the 2016-17 Champions League final, and Real Madrid would fancy their chances of making it back-to-back titles if they can find a route past their bitter rivals Atletico in the semi-finals.

Recent form: WDWWWW

Recent form (all competitions): WWWLWW



Atletico Madrid

Atletico have now reached the semi-finals of the Champions League for the third time in four seasons, having never made this stage previously, which is an indication of Diego Simeone's excellent work at the Vicente Calderon.

It would be fair to say that Atletico have had a fairly kind route to this stage of the competition, with Bayer Leverkusen failing to provide a test in the round of 16, although English champions Leicester City did give the Spanish giants a scare in their two-legged quarter-final.

A 1-0 home win in the first leg ultimately proved enough to make the semi-finals, however, with Leicester only managing a 1-1 draw in the return.

Atletico have been unable to launch a challenge for La Liga this season, with 10 points currently separating Simeone's side from joint-leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid, although the Red and Whites will enter this match off the back of a thumping 5-0 win over Las Palmas at the weekend.

Simeone's side have also won 10 and drawn six of their last 22 away games in the Champions League, while all six of their defeats came by a one-goal margin. Atletico are actually unbeaten in the home legs of all five of their previous European Cup semi-finals, but will be wary of the first leg at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid recorded a 3-0 victory when the two teams met at the Vicente Calderon in the league earlier this season, although Atletico secured a point when they visited the Bernabeu on April 8, with Antoine Griezmann netting late on to stun the home supporters into silence.

Atletico also know what it takes to win at the Bernabeu having triumphed in that very stadium as recent as February 2016, and Simeone is sure to have a tactical plan ready as Rojiblancos look to secure a positive result ahead of the second leg at the Vicente Calderon next week.

Recent form: WLWDWD

Recent form (all competitions): WWDWLW



Team News

Real Madrid boss Zidane has no fresh injury concerns from the 2-1 win over Valencia at the weekend, but Gareth Bale (calf) and Pepe (rib) remain on the sidelines for the European champions.

Raphael Varane is pushing for a recall in central defence, although Nacho is expected to continue at centre-back alongside club captain Sergio Ramos.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema will both start in the final third, while Isco, Marco Asensio, James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata are all pushing for the position vacated by the injured Bale.

As for Atletico, Sime Vrsaljko and Juanfran remain on the sidelines through knee and hamstring injuries respectively, while a shoulder problem will see Yannick Ferreira Carrasco miss out once again.

Uruguay international Jose Gimenez has also been ruled out with a thigh problem, meaning that Simeone is expected to select 21-year-old Frenchman Lucas Hernandez, who signed a new long-term contract at the Vicente Calderon this week, on the right side of his defence.

Diego Godin is available following a domestic suspension, however, while Gabi, Koke and Saul Niguez are expected to operate behind a front three of Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro and Nico Gaitan.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Ronaldo, Benzema, Isco

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Lucas, Savic, Godin, Luis; Gabi, Koke, Saul; Griezmann, Gameiro, Gaitan



Head To Head

Tuesday will be the 215th meeting between Real Madrid and Atletico in all competitions. Real Madrid lead the head-to-head 109 wins to Atletico's 54, while the remaining 52 fixtures have finished level.

Seven of those meetings have been in the Champions League, and it is Real Madrid that boast four wins to Atletico's one in this particular competition.

Incredibly, this is the fourth season in succession that these two teams will face off in the knockout stage of the Champions League, and it is a re-run of both the 2013-14 and 2015-16 finals, with Real Madrid winning on both occasions.

As well as meeting in two of the last three Champions League finals, the city rivals also clashed in the quarter-finals of the 2014-15 competition, with Real Madrid securing an 1-0 aggregate success to make the semi-finals.

It is the first time that the two teams are meeting in the semi-finals of the European Cup since the 1958-59 campaign, however, with Real Madrid progressing to the final after three legs of that particular match-up.

We say: Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid

It is a very, very difficult match to call. It would not be a surprise if Atletico shut up shop at the Bernabeu and managed to secure a narrow victory, but Real Madrid rarely fail to find the back of the net.

We are expecting the home side to edge a tight contest, but with Atletico scoring an away goal to leave the tie delicately poised ahead of the return at the Vicente Calderon next week.

