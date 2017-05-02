Arsenal reportedly identify Malaga midfielder Pablo Fornals as a long-term replacement for Santi Cazorla, despite the 21-year-old Spaniard being linked with Valencia.

The 21-year-old is expected to leave Malaga this summer, with La Liga rivals Valencia thought to be leading the race for his signature before Arsenal made their interest known.

Reports in Spain claim that Fornals is now stalling on a move to Valencia as he waits to see whether a switch to the Gunners materialises.

The one-time Spain international could be available for just £10m due to a release clause in his contract, making him an attractive proposition for Arsene Wenger as he looks to strengthen his injury-prone midfield options.

Fornals, who has scored six goals in 29 La Liga appearances this season, could end up replacing 32-year-old midfielder Cazorla, who has been sidelined since October with an Achilles injury.