Liverpool are reportedly resigned to losing Philippe Coutinho this summer and manager Jurgen Klopp wants Real Madrid's Isco to replace him.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly accepted that Philippe Coutinho will leave the club this summer.

The Brazilian only signed a new long-term contract just four months ago, but that has done little to dispel rumours linking him to Barcelona.

This season, Coutinho has scored 10 goals and registered six assists in the Premier League, but he only lasted 13 minutes on Monday night after suffering a dead leg during the Reds' 1-0 win over Watford.

According to Don Balon, Klopp expects the 24-year-old to leave Anfield at the end of the season and he wants Real Madrid star Isco as his replacement.

It could prove difficult to get a deal over the line, though, as there are reports that Isco is in talks with the Spanish club over a new contract after impressing in Gareth Bale's absence.

Isco has scored four goals in his last six outings.