Edinson Cavani signs contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain

Edinson Cavani pledges his future to Paris Saint-Germain by signing a new contract.

Claude Puel hopes to keep hold of in-demand defender Virgil van Dijk

Claude Puel insists that, while he cannot stop the speculation over Virgil van Dijk's future, the ball firmly remains in Southampton's court due to his three-year deal.

Bernardo Silva 'edging closer to Manchester United move'

AS Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva is reportedly on the brink of a £42.5m switch to Manchester United, despite his current club's determination to tie him down.

Daniel Sturridge played final game for Liverpool after suffering fresh injury?

A report claims that Daniel Sturridge injured his hip prior to Liverpool's meeting with West Ham United and is unlikely to play for the club again.

Jose Mourinho quiet on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's long-term future

Jose Mourinho is more concerned about Zlatan Ibrahimovic returning to the football field than answering questions over the striker's Manchester United future.

Mauricio Pochettino "cannot guarantee" Dele Alli will stay at Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino insists that he is only focused on the present and not the upcoming transfer window, having seen midfielder Dele Alli linked with a fresh move away.

Craig Shakespeare unconcerned by summer exits

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare insists that his side's star players remain happy at the club and expects the majority of them to stay beyond the summer.

Torino striker Andrea Belotti: '£85m release clause has no effect on me'

Torino striker Andrea Belotti says that his £85m release clause is not affecting him amid rumours that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur pondering swoop for Hull City defender Harry Maguire

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a summer bid for Hull City defender Harry Maguire.

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere open to lucrative Chinese Super League move?

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly open to moving to the Chinese Super League if showdown talks with Arsene Wenger fail.

Arsenal's Arsene Wenger: 'Marseille have not made approach for Olivier Giroud'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that there has been no approach from Marseille for Olivier Giroud.

Manchester United 'agree deal to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid'

Manchester United reportedly agree a deal with Atletico Madrid for their star striker Antoine Griezmann.

Eden Hazard in no rush to sign new contract at Chelsea

Eden Hazard says that there is "no sign" of a new Chelsea contract, despite rumours linking the playmaker with a move to Real Madrid.