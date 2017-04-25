Edinson Cavani pledges his future to Paris Saint-Germain by signing a new contract.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new contract.

The Uruguay international, who has scored 44 goals for the French champions this season, has entered a deal which will keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2020.

"I am very happy to extend my contract and my commitment to Paris Saint-Germain," Cavani told the official PSG website.

"As I have always stated, it was always my clear intention to continue playing for Paris, its supporters and all the staff at the club to make it one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I am convinced that the club has the potential to attain all its objectives. Together, we will be more and more ambitious in the coming seasons."

The development lays speculation surrounding Cavani's future to rest, with previous reports linking him with Arsenal and Manchester United.