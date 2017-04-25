New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Edinson Cavani signs contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain

Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Edinson Cavani pledges his future to Paris Saint-Germain by signing a new contract.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 20:26 UK

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new contract.

The Uruguay international, who has scored 44 goals for the French champions this season, has entered a deal which will keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2020.

"I am very happy to extend my contract and my commitment to Paris Saint-Germain," Cavani told the official PSG website.

"As I have always stated, it was always my clear intention to continue playing for Paris, its supporters and all the staff at the club to make it one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I am convinced that the club has the potential to attain all its objectives. Together, we will be more and more ambitious in the coming seasons."

The development lays speculation surrounding Cavani's future to rest, with previous reports linking him with Arsenal and Manchester United.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery speaks at a press conference on January 3, 2017
Read Next:
Emery: 'PSG deserved all three points'
>
View our homepages for Edinson Cavani, Football
Your Comments
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Edinson Cavani signs contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain
 Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
Report: Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier meets with Barcelona
 Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery speaks at a press conference on January 3, 2017
Unai Emery: 'Paris Saint-Germain deserved all three points'
Manchester City escape €40m UEFA fineArsenal to push Sanchez towards PSG?Julian Draxler "would love" Ozil at PSGReport: Man United, PSG join Lloris raceKluivert: 'No chance of Wenger joining PSG'
PSG 'step up Alexis Sanchez pursuit'Ben Arfa slams Mourinho for 'boring football'Pepe 'holding out for Man City, PSG move'Toulouse terminate Odsonne Edouard loanKylian Mbappe: 'PSG an attractive club'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco33255392286480
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG34255471234880
3Nice342111256282874
4Bordeaux341510949391055
5Lyon331731366412554
6Marseille3414101048381052
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne33111393630646
8NantesNantes34129133347-1445
9Rennes341014103238-644
10GuingampGuingamp34128144047-744
11Toulouse341012123536-142
12Lille34117163441-740
13Montpellier HSCMontpellier34109154757-1039
14Angers34116173446-1239
15Lorient34104204265-2334
16Metz3499163469-3534
17Caen3496193358-2533
18Dijon34711164454-1032
19Nancy3488182544-1932
20Bastia33610172648-2228
> Full Version
 