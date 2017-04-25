New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal's Arsene Wenger: 'Marseille have not made approach for Olivier Giroud'

Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that there has been no approach from Marseille for Olivier Giroud.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 10:02 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Marseille have not contacted the club regarding a potential move for Olivier Giroud.

On Monday evening, it was reported that the Ligue 1 club are willing to spend £20m to clinch the striker's signature.

Giroud has had limited first-team action this season, starting just eight Premier League games and coming off the bench in a further 15.

Marseille are reportedly confident that they can convince the 30-year-old to return to France, but Wenger has tried to pour cold water on the rumours by insisting that he wants Giroud to stay put.

"I have had no approach from Marseille," the manager told reporters in Tuesday's press conference. "We want to keep Olivier Giroud."

The striker only signed a new three-year contract in January.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Monaco: 'Mbappe does not want to go'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Olivier Giroud, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Pep Guardiola distractedly hugs Arsene Wenger after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (AET) - as it happened
 Jack Wilshere looks deflated during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere open to lucrative Chinese Super League move?
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger confirms he is working on transfers despite uncertain Arsenal future
Wenger: 'No approach for Giroud'Report: Marseille to pay £20m for GiroudMonaco: 'Mbappe does not want to go'Preview: Arsenal vs. Leicester CityRamsey: 'Wenger deserves FA Cup success'
Toure slams "disappointing" refereeingMorgan, Slimani out of Arsenal clashKoscielny: 'New system makes us more solid'Arsenal 'plot £20m Emil Forsberg move'Wenger: 'Sanchez will be at Arsenal next season'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 