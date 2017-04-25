Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that there has been no approach from Marseille for Olivier Giroud.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Marseille have not contacted the club regarding a potential move for Olivier Giroud.

On Monday evening, it was reported that the Ligue 1 club are willing to spend £20m to clinch the striker's signature.

Giroud has had limited first-team action this season, starting just eight Premier League games and coming off the bench in a further 15.

Marseille are reportedly confident that they can convince the 30-year-old to return to France, but Wenger has tried to pour cold water on the rumours by insisting that he wants Giroud to stay put.

"I have had no approach from Marseille," the manager told reporters in Tuesday's press conference. "We want to keep Olivier Giroud."

The striker only signed a new three-year contract in January.