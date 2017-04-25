New Transfer Talk header

Claude Puel hopes to keep hold of in-demand defender Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is subbed with a foot injury during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Claude Puel insists that, while he cannot stop the speculation over Virgil van Dijk's future, the ball firmly remains in Southampton's court due to his three-year deal.
Southampton manager Claude Puel has stressed that captain Virgil van Dijk remains under contract with the club for the long term and will not be allowed to leave without a fight.

The Netherlands international is expected to be one of the most in-demand defenders when the transfer window opens for business next month after impressing at St Mary's once again this season.

Puel admits that he cannot stop the ongoing speculation, which has most recently seen the 25-year-old linked with a £50m move to one of Chelsea, Liverpool or Everton, but he remains hopeful that Van Dijk will stay until 2020 when his current deal expires.

"I cannot prevent all the newspaper journalists writing speculation about him," he told reporters. "It's the same thing, he's has a long contract with Southampton, he's our captain, he's an important player for us and I wait for him for next season as he cannot play until the end of this season."

Van Dijk has not featured for Southampton since January due to an ankle injury that will likely see him sit out the rest of the campaign.

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Puel: 'Chelsea are a fantastic team'
