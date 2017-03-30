Virgil van Dijk out for rest of season

Virgil van Dijk is subbed with a foot injury during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk is ruled out for the rest of the season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 13:38 UK

Southampton skipper Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old has been out since January with the injury - picked up during the 3-0 win over Leicester City - and gave some hope of an imminent return earlier this week by uploading footage of him running on a treadmill to Instagram.

The news means that Van Dijk could have already played his last game for the Saints, with Chelsea expected to make a bid for his services this summer.

More to follow.

Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea to use Ake in bid for Saints defender?
>
View our homepages for Virgil van Dijk, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Virgil van Dijk is subbed with a foot injury during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Virgil van Dijk out for rest of season
 Cedric Soares in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Liverpool on November 19, 2016
Report: Manchester City eye Southampton's Cedric Soares
 Southampton's Oriol Romeu in action against Watford on March 4, 2017
Oriol Romeu plays down Barcelona talk
Juventus, Napoli chasing Dusan Tadic?Southampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?Arsenal interested in Southampton midfielder?Liverpool, Chelsea in battle for Van Dijk?Tadic frustrated by frequent substitutions
Chelsea to use Ake in bid for Saints defender?Ward-Prowse: 'England call-up always a target'Puel rules Gabbiadini out of Italy dutyPuel bemoans Marriner penalty decisionPuel: 'Draw would have been fair result'
> Southampton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 