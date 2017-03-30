Virgil van Dijk out for rest of season

Southampton skipper Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.
The 25-year-old has been out since January with the injury - picked up during the 3-0 win over Leicester City - and gave some hope of an imminent return earlier this week by uploading footage of him running on a treadmill to Instagram.
The news means that Van Dijk could have already played his last game for the Saints, with Chelsea expected to make a bid for his services this summer.
