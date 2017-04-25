New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Daniel Sturridge played final game for Liverpool after suffering fresh injury?

Daniel Sturridge warms up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Daniel Sturridge injured his hip prior to Liverpool's meeting with West Ham United and is unlikely to play for the club again.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 17:48 UK

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has reportedly picked up a fresh injury problem and will not feature again for the club this season.

The 27-year-old, who has been linked with the Anfield exit this summer, is said to have suffered his latest setback prior to Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

According to The Guardian, Sturridge damaged his thigh during the warm-up and will likely miss the remaining month of the season while recovering on the sidelines.

Sturridge, most heavily touted with a move to West Ham United, only recently returned from two months out with a similar hip injury and has managed just two appearances since.

Twenty-two minutes from the bench against Stoke City was followed up by eight against West Bromwich Albion recently, taking him to 16 outings in all for the Reds in the top flight this term.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Read Next:
Klopp fails to rule out Sturridge exit
>
View our homepages for Daniel Sturridge, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Kevin Stewart in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Liverpool's Kevin Stewart 'undergoes hernia operation'
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Brendan Rodgers eyes "amazing" European tie with Liverpool
 Daniel Sturridge warms up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Daniel Sturridge played final game for Liverpool after suffering fresh injury?
Lallana hints at return against WatfordEmre Can supporting Man City in derbyCan "disappointed" but focused on late flourishSakho defends himself over celebrationWijnaldum: 'We will fight for top-four spot'
Klopp urges Liverpool to learn from defeatKlopp hails "outstandingly good" BentekeKlopp: 'Coutinho should have had penalty'Klopp: "We have one more month to stay positive"Result: Liverpool slip up against Palace again
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 