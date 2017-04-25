A report claims that Daniel Sturridge injured his hip prior to Liverpool's meeting with West Ham United and is unlikely to play for the club again.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has reportedly picked up a fresh injury problem and will not feature again for the club this season.

The 27-year-old, who has been linked with the Anfield exit this summer, is said to have suffered his latest setback prior to Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

According to The Guardian, Sturridge damaged his thigh during the warm-up and will likely miss the remaining month of the season while recovering on the sidelines.

Sturridge, most heavily touted with a move to West Ham United, only recently returned from two months out with a similar hip injury and has managed just two appearances since.

Twenty-two minutes from the bench against Stoke City was followed up by eight against West Bromwich Albion recently, taking him to 16 outings in all for the Reds in the top flight this term.