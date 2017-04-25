New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere open to lucrative Chinese Super League move?

Jack Wilshere looks deflated during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly open to moving to the Chinese Super League if showdown talks with Arsene Wenger fail.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 11:19 UK

Jack Wilshere is reportedly willing to consider a big-money move to the Chinese Super League if his Arsenal future is not resolved.

The 25-year-old has spent the season on loan at Bournemouth, but he will not play again before the campaign is out in May due to a broken leg.

The midfielder, who has had a string of injury problems throughout his career, suffered a hairline fracture of his left fibula during a challenge with Harry Kane in a recent 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the Daily Star, Wilshere will hold talks with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger this week, and if they go badly he will consider joining the lucrative league in China.

The report suggests that the England international could lean towards the Far East as there has been no concrete interest from any other Premier League clubs.

Wilshere's current contract expires at the end of next season and it is believed that Wenger will not consider offering him a new one unless he can prove that his off-field behaviour has improved.

The midfielder has made just 28 Premier League appearances for Arsenal since the 2014-15 season.

Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger: 'No approach for Giroud'
>
View our homepages for Jack Wilshere, Harry Kane, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Pep Guardiola distractedly hugs Arsene Wenger after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (AET) - as it happened
 Jack Wilshere looks deflated during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere open to lucrative Chinese Super League move?
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger confirms he is working on transfers despite uncertain Arsenal future
Wenger: 'No approach for Giroud'Report: Marseille to pay £20m for GiroudMonaco: 'Mbappe does not want to go'Preview: Arsenal vs. Leicester CityRamsey: 'Wenger deserves FA Cup success'
Toure slams "disappointing" refereeingMorgan, Slimani out of Arsenal clashKoscielny: 'New system makes us more solid'Arsenal 'plot £20m Emil Forsberg move'Wenger: 'Sanchez will be at Arsenal next season'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 