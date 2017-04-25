Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly open to moving to the Chinese Super League if showdown talks with Arsene Wenger fail.

Jack Wilshere is reportedly willing to consider a big-money move to the Chinese Super League if his Arsenal future is not resolved.

The 25-year-old has spent the season on loan at Bournemouth, but he will not play again before the campaign is out in May due to a broken leg.

The midfielder, who has had a string of injury problems throughout his career, suffered a hairline fracture of his left fibula during a challenge with Harry Kane in a recent 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the Daily Star, Wilshere will hold talks with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger this week, and if they go badly he will consider joining the lucrative league in China.

The report suggests that the England international could lean towards the Far East as there has been no concrete interest from any other Premier League clubs.

Wilshere's current contract expires at the end of next season and it is believed that Wenger will not consider offering him a new one unless he can prove that his off-field behaviour has improved.

The midfielder has made just 28 Premier League appearances for Arsenal since the 2014-15 season.