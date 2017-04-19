Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: 'It is a big blow to lose Jack Wilshere to broken leg'

Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Eddie Howe says that it is a "big blow" to lose Jack Wilshere after Bournemouth confirm that the midfielder has broken his leg.
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has described Jack Wilshere's latest injury heartache as a "big blow" to the club.

The Premier League outfit have confirmed that the midfielder will miss the remaining five games of the season due to a broken leg.

The 25-year-old, who has spent the campaign on loan at the Vitality Stadium from Arsenal, suffered a hairline fracture of his left fibula in a challenge with Harry Kane during last weekend's 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Bournemouth have claimed in a statement that the England international will undergo further "specialist assessments" before deciding on a rehabilitation programme.

"It is a big blow to lose Jack," Howe told the club's official website. "We have loved working with him since he arrived at the club last August. He has made a huge contribution to our season, both on and off the pitch. We wish him a quick recovery and thank him for his effort and professionalism while he was with us."

Wilshere, who has been dogged by injury problems throughout his whole career, started 22 league games for the Cherries and came off the bench in a further five.

Jack Wilshere suffers broken leg
